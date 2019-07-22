Ottis Gibson’s future with South Africa’s men’s team is in limbo until at least August 1.

That’s when Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) board will meet to continue the conversation they started on Saturday.

CSA have said Gibson was hired to guide South Africa to triumph‚ or at least to the final‚ at the 2019 World Cup.

They didn’t come close‚ winning only three of their eight completed games and crashing out of contention for a place in the semi-finals with two of their league matches still to be played.

CSA’s board met on Saturday‚ and while the abject failure of the Cricket World Cup campaign was discussed it seems finality wasn’t reached on what should be done.