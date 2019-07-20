India's selectors face questions over life after Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has opted out of India's tour of West Indies as the selectors embark on their search for his successor once the long-serving wicketkeeper-batsman hangs up his boots for good.

Dhoni is an honorary lieutenant colonel in India's territorial army and has pulled out of the tour to serve his regiment, according to a Press Trust of India report carried by local media.

"Dhoni has made himself unavailable for the tour of West Indies as he will be spending two months with his paramilitary regiment," the report quoted an unidentified Indian cricket board (BCCI) source as saying.

Finding a replacement for Dhoni will top the agenda when India's selectors meet in Mumbai on Sunday to pick the squad for the tour of West Indies.