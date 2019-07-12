AB de Villiers has claimed to be the victim of a smear surrounding the revelation of his ill-timed offer of availability for South Africa’s men’s World Cup squad.

Many South Africans believe that the story contributed to the team delivering their worst performance at a World Cup but De Villiers seems to be trying to rehabilitate his image.

In a social media post on Friday‚ De Villiers wrote that “… two days before the World Cup squad was announced‚ I contacted (Du Plessis) for a chat.”

“I had been in decent form during the Indian Premier League (IPL) and casually repeated what I had said when asked a year earlier‚ that I was available if required … but only if required.

“I made absolutely no demands at all. I certainly did not try to force my way into the World Cup squad on the eve of the tournament‚ and did not expect to be included.”

De Villiers’ post included an assertion that “… when asked (presumably when he retired) if I could be available for the World Cup‚ agreed to keep the door open”.

He didn’t say who asked him to do so‚ just like he didn’t say who revealed the details of his late offer.