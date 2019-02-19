Akila Dananjaya returns to boost Sri Lanka for the ODI series against SA
Re-invented mystery spinner Akila Dananjaya will return to boost Sri Lanka for the one-day international series against South Africa after being cleared by the International Cricket Council of an illegal action.
The five-match series starts in Johannesburg on March 3 and Dananjaya was on Tuesday named in the tourists’ squad of 17 players.
Dananjaya was suspended from bowling due to a suspect action following Sri Lanka’s first Test against England in Galle in November.
He was reported by the match officials and then later banned by an independent committee which ruled the action illegal.
The 25-year-old then spent time re-modelling his action and was cleared to carry on playing on Tuesday.
The International Cricket Council released a statement that read: “Following remedial work and reassessment‚ the bowling action of Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya has been found to be legal and he can resume bowling in international cricket.”
Dananjaya has been successful in all formats of the game for Sri Lanka having taken 27 wickets in only five Tests‚ 46 wickets in 30 ODIs and 14 wickets in 16 T20 Internationals.
Sri Lanka also named three uncapped players in their squad for South Africa.
Right-hand batsman Oshada Fernando‚ who is currently in the country with the Test squad‚ was among the new players along with seamer Kamindu Mendis and allrounder Priyamal Perera.
Sri Lanka squad:
Lasith Malinga (captain)‚ Niroshan Dikwella (vice captain‚ Avishka Fernando‚ Upul Tharanga‚ Kusal Janith Perera‚ Kusal Mendis‚ Dhananjaya de Silva‚ Thisara Perera‚ Akila Dananjaya‚ Angelo Perera‚ Oshada Fernando‚ Kamindu Mendis‚ Priyamal Perera‚ Isuru Udana‚ Vishwa Fernando‚ Kasun Rajitha and Lakshan Sandakan.
The ODI schedule is:
March 3: 1st ODI‚ Johannesburg‚ 10am
March 6: 2nd ODI‚ Centurion‚ 1pm
March 10: 3rd ODI‚ Durban‚ 10am
March 13: 4th ODI‚ Port Elizabeth‚ 1pm
March 16: 5th ODI‚ Cape Town‚ 1pm