Akila Dananjaya returns to boost Sri Lanka for the ODI series against SA

Re-invented mystery spinner Akila Dananjaya will return to boost Sri Lanka for the one-day international series against South Africa after being cleared by the International Cricket Council of an illegal action.

The five-match series starts in Johannesburg on March 3 and Dananjaya was on Tuesday named in the tourists’ squad of 17 players.

Dananjaya was suspended from bowling due to a suspect action following Sri Lanka’s first Test against England in Galle in November.

He was reported by the match officials and then later banned by an independent committee which ruled the action illegal.

The 25-year-old then spent time re-modelling his action and was cleared to carry on playing on Tuesday.