Sri Lanka hiring hangmen, inspired by Philippines' war on drugs

Sri Lanka began advertising for hangmen this week, as the country's president pushes ahead with a hardline policy, modeled on the Philippines, to combat drug trafficking.

The last execution in Sri Lanka was 43 years ago, but President Maithripala Sirisena said last week he wants to resume the use of capital punishment for drug traffickers in the next two months.

During a state visit to the Philippines in January, Sirisena had praised President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs, despite international criticism of a campaign that has resulted in thousands of people being killed in encounters with police.

Drug trafficking is a capital offence in Sri Lanka although no one has been executed for any crime in the country since 1976 as all death penalties have been commuted to life in prison since then.

Sri Lanka's last hangman quit in 2014 without ever having to execute anyone, citing stress after seeing the gallows for the first time. Another hired last year never turned up for work.