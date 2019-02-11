Oh happy day: December 6‚ when Zubayr Hamza was named in South Africa’s squad for their Test series against Pakistan.

But 35 more days‚ two Tests‚ and a session‚ and another hour‚ had passed without Hamza starting his journey in international cricket.

Then Hashim Amla got himself into a tangle trying to play Shadab Khan to midwicket and edged into the cordon...

“When that wicket fell and I had to walk down the long Wanderers steps‚ I definitely felt the pressure and the nerves‚” Hamza told a reporter in Durban on Sunday.

You wouldn’t have thought so.

The seventh ball he faced‚ from Mohammad Amir‚ squirted away off the edge through gully for four. But the other eight boundaries in his 41 confirmed his class‚ as did a whipped six over midwicket off Shadab.

Those 35 days of hanging around — although he did play a first-class game for the Cobras during that time — had been valuable after all.