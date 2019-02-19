WATCH | Mom wakes up baby elephant in the cutest way ever

That seems to have been the case with this baby elephant who just wanted to gracefully bask in the shade instead of walking in the scorching hot South African sun.

In this video taken at the Kruger National Park by Kruger Sightings‚ the baby elephant's mother is seen delicately prodding the mammal with her trunk. At first the baby elephant seems unwilling to wake up‚ but seconds later gets on its legs and begins the journey with the rest of the herd.