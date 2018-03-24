The boors are back in town. They can check out any time they like‚ but they can never leave — unless they are thrown out.

Several spectators earned exactly that fate on the first two days of the third test at Newlands.

One‚ a Western Province Cricket Club member’s guest‚ no less‚ was evicted from the expensive seats for verbally abusing David Warner as he walked up the stairs to the dressingroom after being dismissed.

Others were tossed for singing songs that were uncomplimentary about Warner’s wife.

Still others had their day at the cricket abruptly ended for wearing T-shirts that were less than flattering about Ms Warner.

And‚ it seems‚ Candice Warner was not their only target.

Darren Lehmann‚ Australia’s coach‚ left no doubt about what he thought of them.

“I think it’s been disgraceful‚” Lehmann said. “You’re talking about abuse of various players and their families.

“Personal abuse is not on on a cricket ground. Not just here — it shouldn’t happen.

“You can have the banter‚ that’s fine. Banter’s good natured fun by crowds. But they’ve gone too far here.

“We’ve written to Cricket South Africa (CSA); Cricket Australia have done that. We’ll see their response. But it’s been poor.

“(The crowd) have got to be better than that when they come into the international arena to watch a game of two quality sides playing against each other.”

Had Lehmann experienced anything as bad in his more than 21 years as an international player and coach?

“Not on this level. We accept it all around the world but as soon as they cross the line and they’re talking about players’ families‚ like they have been the whole time‚ it’s just not on.

“There’s been various incidents throughout the test series but this one has taken the cake.”

Reminded that Australia’s crowds are hardly paragons of virtue‚ and specifically that “Hashim Amla terrorist” was painted on a wall near South Africa’s dugout at Bellerive Oval in Hobart in November 2016‚ Lehmann said: “That’s not good enough from an Australian crowd point of view either.

“We’ve got to get better at watching the game of cricket and supporting both teams.

“That’s something that both boards have got to get around.”

CSA should know that the culprit in Hobart was banned from attending cricket matches anywhere in Australia for three years.

Morne Morkel‚ a married man himself‚ which is exponentially more important than the fact that he claimed his 300th test wicket on Friday to help earn South Africa a lead of 66 runs‚ was given two chances to voice his disapproval at the crowd’s behaviour.

Disappointingly‚ he used neither of them. Instead‚ he said: “We can’t control that. Unfortunately‚ there is a bit of alcohol and there’s hot sun‚ and we expect that.

“When we play in Australia‚ I’ve played in Melbourne and I’ve copped the same sort of abuse. It’s part of the game but there is a line and it’s important not to cross that.”

Perhaps Morkel‚ who had been on the field for most of the day‚ had not been briefed on what had happened.

But that itself could be a symptom of this disease. CSA’s media and communications manager‚ Altaaf Kazi‚ has not been present at matches since he posed for a photograph with spectators wearing Sonny Bill Williams face masks — meant to taunt Warner and denigrate his wife‚ who had a fling with Williams — on the first day of the series.

“The crowd here is always amazing‚” Morkel said. “They come out and support us all the time.

“Tomorrow is going to be even louder being a Sunday … it’s Saturday tomorrow. So Saturday and Sunday. Sjoe!

“It’s always special playing here at Newlands. It’s the marquee event and the way they get behind the boys and lift us up when we are out in the field is special.”

Special? Perhaps‚ but‚ on the evidence of the past two days‚ not at all in a good way.

Mitigation was promised‚ then‚ in CSA issuing a response‚ even if it did take them until five hours after stumps to do so.

“Cricket South Africa and the players appreciate the fans’ passionate support displayed at all our games‚” acting chief executive Thabang Moroe was quoted as saying.

“However the events that transpired (on Friday) were not tolerable and something that we don’t want to see at any of our test matches.

“We have since taken it upon ourselves to beef up our security personnel to ensure that players from both sides don’t have to endure such unfortunate behaviour.

“Both CSA and the players encourage supporters to continue rooting for their teams and also to behave in a decorous manner that will allow this test series to be played in true spirit of the game.”

What about the events that transpired on Thursday?

What about taking action against the ejected spectators?

What about setting the example in a society crying out for someone‚ something‚ anyone‚ anything to do the right thing for a change?

Too little‚ too late‚ too weak.