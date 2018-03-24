A change in the country’s leadership and a national budget that was well received by markets has helped SA escape a credit rating downgrade from Moody’s.

It’s the first verdict on the country’s creditworthiness since President Cyril Ramaphosa assumed office.

Moody’s maintained its sovereign rating for SA at Baa3‚ one rung above junk status‚ with a stable outlook.

“The confirmation of SA's ratings reflects Moody's view that the previous weakening of SA's institutions will gradually reverse under a more transparent and predictable policy framework. The recovery of the country's institutions will‚ if sustained‚ gradually support a corresponding recovery in its economy‚ along with a stabilisation of fiscal strength‚” Moody’s said.

Moody’s is the only one of three major ratings agencies that has SA’s foreign currency and rand-denominated debt at investment grade.

A downgrade would have led to SA’s expulsion from the Citi world government bond index and projected outflows of R100bn.