Cricket

SA strike thrice‚ but Aussies forge ahead

By Telford Vice‚ At Kingsmead - 03 March 2018 - 13:12
Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.
Image: BackpagePix

South Africa struck thrice but Australia piled on the pain on the third day of the first test at Kingsmead on Saturday.

The visitors‚ bolstered by opener Cameron Bancroft’s second half-century in his sixth test‚ were 112/3 in their second innings at lunch‚ which gave them a lead of 301. Steve Smith was unbeaten on 16 with Shaun Marsh four not out.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj‚ who took 5/123 in the first innings‚ added two wickets to his haul.

Australia started their second dig on Saturday morning‚ and Bancroft and David Warner eased to a half-century stand.

The partnership was ended an hour into the day’s play when Warner mistimed a pull off Kagiso Rabada and picked out substitute fielder Wiaan Mulder at mid-on.

