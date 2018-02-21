Ever wondered what happened to SA cricket star Lonwabo Tsotsobe?

The 33-year-old, now known as DJ Tso, recently told Drum magazine that he has always loved music and would entertain friends as a hobby while playing professional cricket.

“People are shocked when they see me DJing at local pubs like KwaNgqoko in New Brighton and they think I am down and out but I am not,” he was quoted saying.

The former left-arm medium-fast bowler once traveled the world entertaining sports fans is now travelling across the country playing music.