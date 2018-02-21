Entertainment

Ever wondered what happened to SA cricket star Lonwabo Tsotsobe?

By Sowetan LIVE - 21 February 2018 - 12:43
From disgraced cricketer to DJ, Lonwabo Tsotsobe has made his passion for music a dream come true. Image: INSTAGRAM
From disgraced cricketer to DJ, Lonwabo Tsotsobe has made his passion for music a dream come true. Image: INSTAGRAM

Former Proteas and Highveld Lions cricketer Lonwabo Tsotsobe is pursuing his passion for music by becoming a DJ after he was handed an eight-year ban last year for breaching Cricket South Africa’s Anti-Corruption Code.

Tsotsobe admitted to one charge of contriving to fix a match during the 2015 domestic Ram Slam T20 Challenge.

The 33-year-old, now known as DJ Tso, recently told Drum magazine that he has always loved music and would entertain friends as a hobby while playing professional cricket.

“People are shocked when they see me DJing at local pubs like KwaNgqoko in New Brighton and they think I am down and out but I am not,” he was quoted saying.

The former left-arm medium-fast bowler once traveled the world entertaining sports fans is now travelling across the country playing music.

Tsotsobe also reportedly owns a company that supplies oil, petrol, and diesel to petrol stations, farmers and mining companies.

