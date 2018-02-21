Ever wondered what happened to SA cricket star Lonwabo Tsotsobe?
Former Proteas and Highveld Lions cricketer Lonwabo Tsotsobe is pursuing his passion for music by becoming a DJ after he was handed an eight-year ban last year for breaching Cricket South Africa’s Anti-Corruption Code.
Tsotsobe admitted to one charge of contriving to fix a match during the 2015 domestic Ram Slam T20 Challenge.
The 33-year-old, now known as DJ Tso, recently told Drum magazine that he has always loved music and would entertain friends as a hobby while playing professional cricket.
“People are shocked when they see me DJing at local pubs like KwaNgqoko in New Brighton and they think I am down and out but I am not,” he was quoted saying.
The former left-arm medium-fast bowler once traveled the world entertaining sports fans is now travelling across the country playing music.
Tsotsobe also reportedly owns a company that supplies oil, petrol, and diesel to petrol stations, farmers and mining companies.
In his heyday Tsotsobe played cricket among the best players in the world: