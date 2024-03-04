Boxing trainer devastated by Ximba’s sudden death

Samson Ndlovu expressed his profound sorrow and grief over the untimely passing of his boxer, Skhumbuzo Ximba, who tragically passed away at Hilbrow Hospital on Friday.
The boxer from Manzamhlophe in Empangen, in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), was admitted after collapsing in the gym few minutes after his four-round sparring session had ended on Friday afternoon.
Johannesburg-based Ndlovu, originally from KZN, says he was not present at the gym when the incident happened.
“I am told the sparring was stopped in round four, and his uncle, KZN Natal junior-welterweight champion, Lindokuhle Dlamini, removed boxing gloves, and then Skhumbuzo collapsed,” said Ndlovu yesterday.
“I had no idea where these boys were because they were supposed to fetch me so that we could go to the gym together. I was then called around 9am the following day and informed about what had happened at the gym the previous afternoon.”
Ximba was preparing for a fight that was scheduled to be part of Boxing 5's tournament at the Box Camp in Booysens on Friday night.
Ndlovu only got to meet Ximba at Hillbrow Hospital. “He was breathing with the assistance of a machine and nurses told me that he would be transferred to Johannesburg Hospital,” said Ndlovu. “I was at work when I received a call that Skhumbuzo passed away on Friday afternoon.”
Ndlovu says Ximba was once injured in his head. “He was hit by a stick back at home some time ago,” he said, adding that the boxer began having dizzy spells.
“He fainted during a sparring session at Ludonga Gym, but I was in Namibia with Innocent Mantengu when it happened,” said Ndlovu.
The severity of damage caused by being hit on the head with a stick could have been picked up if boxers go for MRI scans [which is used to investigate or diagnose conditions that affect soft tissue, such as: tumours, including cancer. Soft tissue injuries such as damaged ligaments] after being knocked out badly in their previous fights, applying for professional licensees after graduating from the amateur ranks or when they renew their licensees which last for 12 months.
“Skhumbuzo was knocked out badly in that boxing fight,” said Ndlovu about his charge who was also knocked out badly in Polokwane by Siyabulela Hem, in June.
Chairman of KZN Professional Boxing Promoters Association, promoter Sandile Vilakazi, says proper methods of reducing weight are a must lesson to trainers, managers and boxers.
“I am not implying anything regarding the passing away of Skhumbuzo, but most similar cases are caused by the fact that boxers lose a lot of weight in a short space of time for their fights and that is a health hazard,” he said.
“There must be lessons about proper and healthy ways of dealing with this, one of which is proper diet.”
Meanwhile former WBF International and Africa junior middleweight and WBF International super middleweight champion France “Fighting Time” Ramabolu is glad to be alive after his bakkie was involved in crash in Meyerton on Saturday.
'Thank God, I am still alive,” Ramabolu said after leaving Thelle Magoerane Hospital in the East Rand.
Asemahle Wellem retained his WBF International super-middleweight belt in a draw with Selemani Kidunda in Tanzania on Friday night. Scores were 114-113 Kidunda, 114-111 Wellem and 113-113 for both.
Boxing trainer devastated by Ximba’s sudden death
Ndlovu stresses need for healthier training practices
Image: Arnold Nododile
