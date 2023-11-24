×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Amendment will be the better solution

Sanctioning committee finds difficulty in applying regulations

24 November 2023 - 08:19
Boxing promoter Hlula Dladla
Boxing promoter Hlula Dladla
Image: Supplied

The sooner boxing regulations are amended, the better. That is because some of them are stifling what could be a smooth administration of the fistic sport in SA.

Some are contributing to the ongoing friction between the sanctioning committee and promoters.

For example Regulation 6 (1), on approval of championship and elimination bouts, says: “All bouts shall receive the sanctioning from the chairperson of the sanctioning committee or where necessary, direct approval from the chairperson of the Boxing SA board.”

That makes it difficult for the sanctioning committee to apply that regulation.

Right now the sanctioning committee has a challenge regarding the sanctioning of two tournaments of promoters Hlula Dladla and Ayanda Matiti, which are way over the required number of rounds.

Their tournaments will feature five titles in Durban and East London, respectively.

Dladla’s tournament dubbed “Impi” features an SA women title fight (10 rounds), three KZN titles (all 10 rounders), a WBA Pan Africa title fight (10 rounds) plus many more fights and in total it has about 90 rounds.

Matiti’s fourth edition of his annual “Night of Champions” event has four male SA championship bouts (all 12 rounders) and a provincial title fight, which will be contested for over 10 rounds. In total his tournament has 58 rounds.

The sanctioning committee can only request that Dladla and Matiti write motivation letters requesting condonation for exceeding the required number of rounds.

Dladla’s tournaments can be broken down to a two-day event. He told Sowetan: “This could have been influenced by pure excitement. I expect lots of people to attend especially with the involvement of Big Zulu in a celebrity fight, so I saw the opportunity to give them the real taste of boxing and I want all these champions to have a feel of appearing in front of big crowds. I thought of giving the fight fraternity a festival of boxing.”

BSA must be strict with kick-off time for such tournaments at night because some that started earlier ended way after midnight.

BSA board member Nsikayezwe Sithole told parliament last week that recommendations for the amendment of the regulations would soon be in the office of minister of sports Zizi Kodwa.

Tyuluba will be third judge when Lerena fights Gashi

History will be made in boxing on Saturday night, specifically on the female side, when Namhla Tyuluba takes her seat as the third judge for the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Boxers need top opponents for WBC ranking

Quality of the opposition is the only criterion that is used by the ratings committee of the World Boxing Council (WBC) to rate fighters in all of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Boxing SA finance books in shambles

The board of Boxing SA (BSA) failed to respond to a direct question concerning revenue collection and that is problematic because the regulator has a ...
Sport
4 days ago

High hopes Van Heerden will claim IBO Continental belt in France

Gauteng middleweight champion Donjuan "The Iron Dragon" van Heerden whose consistency earned him Boxing SA's  2023 Prospect of the Year award early ...
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct