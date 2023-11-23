Boxers need top opponents for WBC ranking

Quality of the opposition is the only criterion that is used by the ratings committee of the World Boxing Council (WBC) to rate fighters in all of its 18-weight divisions.
This explanation was made yesterday by Dr Peter Ngatane who sits on the ratings committee of that Mexico-based boxing body.
A former Boxing SA chairman, and also a member of the WBC’s medical committee, Ngatane is back in the country after attending the WBC’s week-long 61st convention in Uzbekistan.
The WBC is the second-oldest sanctioning body. It was established in 1963, a year after the WBA was formed.
The WBC has recognised only 19 SA fighters with ratings. That number includes Kevin Lerena and SA heavyweight champ Keaton Gomes, who are rated No 1 and 10 respectively in the newly established bridgerweight division.
Only the WBA recognises that division, which sits between the cruiserweight and heavyweights. It was created in 2020 by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman to cater for smaller heavyweights.
The general feeling from the fight fraternity is that the WBC does not care for Africa. Asked why only 19 locals were rated by the WBC, Ngatane said: “Look, this is simple, the credibility of opponents you fight against will determine your standing in the ratings, but if you go and choose someone with an unimpressive record and expect the WBC to give you a rating then forget it.
“You can’t continue having boxers within your country fighting each other all the time and expect them to be rated highly by world bodies; they must compete against high-quality fighters in order to be recognised.
“When the ratings committee looks at who you have fought of high ranking and they don’t see quality, then chances of being rated are not there. That is the hammering I always get when I propose that a particular boxer must be given a ranking."
Ngatane said he understood that it was costly for local promoters to bring top-rated boxers to SA. “That is because they must be paid in dollars or pounds, and remember there is also the issue of ring officials who must also be paid and accommodated," he said.
Only nine Africans have been successful in capturing the most sought-after green and gold belt, and two are from SA –Thulani Malinga and Dingaan Thobela.
Boxers need top opponents for WBC ranking
Only two locals got green and gold belt
Image: James Gradidge
