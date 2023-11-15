×

Boxing

Mukondeleli wants Ngxeke to punish Manzana for being ‘un-African’

Boxers will battle for the SA bantamweight belt at Orient Theatre

15 November 2023 - 08:34
Departed SA boxing champ Ronald Malindi and trainer Charity Mukondeleli
Departed SA boxing champ Ronald Malindi and trainer Charity Mukondeleli
Boxing trainer Charity Mukondeleli wants Lusizo Manzana to be punished by Landile Ngxeke when they battle for the SA bantamweight belt at Orient Theatre on December 16.

Mukondeleli said that was because Manzana made disparaging remarks on social media about SA bantamweight champ Ronald Malindi when Malindi was still fighting for his life at Helen Joseph Hospital.

Mukondeleli said Manzana even suggested that Malindi be stripped of the national title.

“That was un-African,” he said. “He could not wait for Malindi to recover. I pray that Landile punishes him and teaches him some manners.”

Attempts to get Manzana’s side of the story were unsuccessful.

Malindi who spent almost two months in hospital eventually succumbed to bullet wounds last month.

The departed champion, with a perfect slate of 19 wins, and Mukondeleli had history together.

They are both from Venda and were part of Malindi’s career from when the lanky fighter from Tshakuma fought his first professional fight in 2013.

The title Ngxeke and Manzana will fight for remained vacant after Malindi passed away. 

Malindi was supposed to have made his record fifth defence against Manzana on July 2 to earn the rightful ownership of that belt.

But Rumble Africa Promotion, which was to stage it messed things up. “Ronald would have beaten Manzana,” said Mukondeleli.

The 12 rounder between Ngxeke and Manzana will be one of the five titles that will be organised by promoter Ayanda Matiti.

