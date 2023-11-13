Baby G out to dethrone The Demon

November 24 has been confirmed by promoter Zandile Malinga as the date for Prince “The Demon” Dlomo to make a record fifth successful defence of the SA junior welterweight belt which will earn him the outright ownership of the national title.
Malinga said Dlomo’s crucial defence against mandatory challenger Ntethelelo “Baby G” Nkosi will take place at The Globe Casino in Durban.
Dlomo became the national champion in 2021 after dethroning Xolani Mcotheli by a narrow split points decision in TK Promotion’s tournament in Randfontein.
The champion will be up against a young and inexperienced foe in Nkosi who is capable of dethroning Dlomo.
Nkosi is under the guidance of productive trainer Damien Durandt whose other charge Marcus Lebogo failed to unseat Dlomo in Mvelo Promotion’s tournament at Pietermaritzbug Hall on July 28.
“I love them both,” said Malinga when asked about who she prefers to win he fight. “Dlomo has matured life like wine and Nkosi is young and hungry.”
In the main supporting bout, Thema Zuma will defend her SA junior bantamweight title against Babalwa Ngqongqotha.
Lindokuhle Dlamini and Nhlonipho Hlubi will battle it out for provincial bragging rights in the junior welterweight division.
The tournament will be Malinga’s biggest to date. “If I pull this one through, then I will be very happy,” said Malinga who promotes under Starline Boxing Promotion.
She added that the entrance fee was R100 (general seating) and R250 for the VIP section. The action will begin a
