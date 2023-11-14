Quality opponents Cafu has fought gives him an advantage over Stelle

Phumelela Cafu is tipped to triumph in his attempt to win the SA junior bantamweight title because his opponent Enathi Stelle is not considered at the same level as him.
The general feeling though, is that they are evenly-matched based on their fight records, but the quality opponents Cafu has fought gives him the advantage over Stelle who is yet to be tested.
They meet on December 16 for the in one of the five-championship tournaments of Xaba Promotions (XP) at Orient Theatre.
Cafu’s proficiency has been recognised by the IBF with a No 8 rating, 13 by the WBC, 14 by the WBA and 15 by the WBO. He stands to forfeit those ratings if he loses to Stelle, who is yet to get recognition from international bodies.
Cafu is ranked No 1, a spot above Stelle, by Boxing SA. They will fight for the belt that was recently vacated by Landile Ngxeke who will take on Lusizo “Speed Fire” Manzana for the vacant SA bantamweight title in XP’s Night of Champions tournament.
The belt Cafu and Stelle will fight for became vacant last month when reigning champ Ronald “King” Malindi succumbed to gunshot wounds.
Their match-up somehow overshadowed the main bout of the tournament between Ngxeke and Manzana.
Stelle is viewed by many as the acid test for Cafu who did not look his best in his last bout against Filipino Genesis Libranza in Soweto on August 20. Cafu from Duncan Village won that fight on points.
Cafu failed in his first attempt to become a national champion at the expense of flyweight Jackson Chauke on December 23.
Chauke is one of the big names that Cafu has fought. He has seven stoppages in nine wins and three draws.
On the other hand, Stelle, the reigning Eastern Cape provincial champion from Mdantsane, has won six of his 10 bouts and five by stoppages.
Former promoter Andile Sdinile says Cafu remains a dangerous opponent due to his crude power but the former BSA board member is unsure if Stelle will stand the heat in the event the fight goes the distance.
Nicknamed “Hired Gun" it remains to be seen if Stelle is an expert to do that specific and ethically dubious job.
Quality opponents Cafu has fought gives him an advantage over Stelle
Belt became vacant when reigning champ succumbed to gunshot wounds
Image: ALAN EASON
Phumelela Cafu is tipped to triumph in his attempt to win the SA junior bantamweight title because his opponent Enathi Stelle is not considered at the same level as him.
The general feeling though, is that they are evenly-matched based on their fight records, but the quality opponents Cafu has fought gives him the advantage over Stelle who is yet to be tested.
They meet on December 16 for the in one of the five-championship tournaments of Xaba Promotions (XP) at Orient Theatre.
Cafu’s proficiency has been recognised by the IBF with a No 8 rating, 13 by the WBC, 14 by the WBA and 15 by the WBO. He stands to forfeit those ratings if he loses to Stelle, who is yet to get recognition from international bodies.
Cafu is ranked No 1, a spot above Stelle, by Boxing SA. They will fight for the belt that was recently vacated by Landile Ngxeke who will take on Lusizo “Speed Fire” Manzana for the vacant SA bantamweight title in XP’s Night of Champions tournament.
The belt Cafu and Stelle will fight for became vacant last month when reigning champ Ronald “King” Malindi succumbed to gunshot wounds.
Their match-up somehow overshadowed the main bout of the tournament between Ngxeke and Manzana.
Stelle is viewed by many as the acid test for Cafu who did not look his best in his last bout against Filipino Genesis Libranza in Soweto on August 20. Cafu from Duncan Village won that fight on points.
Cafu failed in his first attempt to become a national champion at the expense of flyweight Jackson Chauke on December 23.
Chauke is one of the big names that Cafu has fought. He has seven stoppages in nine wins and three draws.
On the other hand, Stelle, the reigning Eastern Cape provincial champion from Mdantsane, has won six of his 10 bouts and five by stoppages.
Former promoter Andile Sdinile says Cafu remains a dangerous opponent due to his crude power but the former BSA board member is unsure if Stelle will stand the heat in the event the fight goes the distance.
Nicknamed “Hired Gun" it remains to be seen if Stelle is an expert to do that specific and ethically dubious job.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos