Sanity has prevailed. The hurdle that almost prevented the battle for the vacant national title between top-rated contenders Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu and Enathi “Hired Gun” Stelle has been cleared and the fight will take place on December 16 at East London’s Orient Theatre.
Thanks to accomplished manager Mlandeli Tengimfene for guidance to promoter Ayanda Matiti and Stelle’s manager Andile “Black Buffalo” Mshumpela for making them realise that boxing is bigger than personal egos.
Cafu and Stelle are rated No 1 and No 2 respectively. Cafu, 19, is from Duncan Village and 25-year-old Stelle is from Mdantsane.
Their 12-rounder will form part of Xaba Promotions’ five-championship card.
The purse money was the bone of contention between Matiti and Stelle’s manager Mshumpela.
Matiti is alleged to have offered Cafu over R40,000 and R25,000 to Stelle and that did no go down well with Stelle’s management.
But the money he offered Stelle is in line with the decision that was taken in 2018 by the country’s promoters.
It was agreed that no challenger for a South African title must be paid less than R25,000 and that no national champion must be paid less than R70,000.
Thumbs up for Cafu vs Stelle fight
Purse money standoff resolved
Image: Supplied
Matiti siblings’ fighters will face off for SA junior flyweight belt
Mshumpela could have been in the dark about the agreement taken in 2018. Mshumpela demanded the same figures offered to Sinyabi and perhaps he forgot that Matiti has Cafu’s best interest at heart.
Matiti negotiated successfully with Gcina Makhoba to face Cafu and the deal was signed and sealed. Matiti must now pay Makhoba 10% of the agreed purse money.
Mshumpela paid tribute to award winning Tengimfene.
“We wish to extend our gratitude to Xaba Promotions (Matiti’s company) for their patience and their willingness to reconsider moving away from earlier position,” said Mshumpela, whose charge will earn the rights to make demands by winning the title.
“We wish them all luck in delivering the fourth series of the Night of Champions and are delighted to be part of this big annual event.”
Stelle is trained by Mabhuti Sinyabi, who was a knockout artist with 20 from 29 wins during his heydays. Stelle is Sinyabi’s home boy.
Cafu is under the guidance of former SA junior bantamweight holder Miniyakhe Sityatha from Mdantsane..
