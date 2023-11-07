×

Galaxy keeper Ntwari vows to help Rwanda beat Bafana

‘I am the only Rwandan player who plays here in SA’

07 November 2023 - 07:34
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
TS Galaxy Rwandan goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari
Image: Gallo Images/Dirk Kotze

TS Galaxy Rwandan goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari says he will help his national team coach Gerard Buschier plot for Bafana Bafana as the two nations meet in a World Cup qualifier in Butare on November 21.

“I am the only Rwandan player who plays here in SA. I'll help my team [Rwanda] with information because I know many South African players. I will help the coach by telling him more about the South African players,'' Ntwari, who’s capped 11 times by Rwanda, said.

As much as Ntwari is not yet sure about Buschier's philosophy, since the Frenchman only joined in August, he believes they will do well against Bafana on home soil, banking on the fact that the current players have been together for a while now.

“I can’t tell you about the system we play because we have a new coach now and he doesn’t know many players but the players in the squad have played together for almost two years. I think we will play well, especially because we’ll be at home,” the Galaxy keeper said.

Ntwari, 24, also opened up about his struggle to play at the start of the season, feeling indebted to Galaxy goalkeeper coach Greg Etafia. Ntwari, who joined the Rockets from his native outfit AS Kigali at the start of the season, is odds-on to start when Galaxy visit Swallows for a league tie at Dobsonville Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm). 

"When I came [here], I sat on the bench for eight games, waiting for my chance. I was always confident that when the coach gives me the opportunity I'll grab it. There's no player who's happy to sit on the bench, so I fought for my position,” Ntwari stated.

“Greg is my coach but he's like my father now. I know that he believes in me. During the time when I wasn't playing he kept on telling me to be patient and work harder. He helps me a lot and working with him will help me improve.”

