Donjuan van Heerden’s consistency is beginning to pay dividends.
The 22-year-old rising boxing star has an appreciative skillset and stability that earned him recognition as BSA’s 2023 Prospect of the Year award in February.
The hard-hitter from Meyerton, who claimed the bragging rights as the provincial middleweight champion with a first-round KO of Nelson Mbhele on April 21, will face Frenchman Ismael for the vacant IBO continental in France on November 25.
The talented fighter paid tribute to his indefatigable manager Colleen McAusland who also owns the gym where Van Heerden is trained by John Tshabalala in Kibler Park.
“It’s a blessing; my manager has been working very hard behind closed doors in making sure that my career takes shape,” said Van Heerden.
“I was supposed to fight for this title two months ago, but I did not have a passport; the opportunity popped again and I took it with both hands. I am super excited about it.”
Van Heerden says he has already lodged a formal challenge for the South African middleweight title that is held by John “Section 29” Bopape from Alexandra township.
“John has already accepted my challenge and if all goes according to plan, we should be fighting in December,” he said. “So, after the IBO continental title I will be gunning for the SA belt; I want to end the year in style.”
McAusland said: “He is a great prospect for SA; Donjuan has a great future.”
Van Heerden gets tilt at IBO title, pays homage to manager
Consistent boxer aims to also challenge SA Champ
Image: Colleen McAusland
Donjuan van Heerden’s consistency is beginning to pay dividends.
The 22-year-old rising boxing star has an appreciative skillset and stability that earned him recognition as BSA’s 2023 Prospect of the Year award in February.
The hard-hitter from Meyerton, who claimed the bragging rights as the provincial middleweight champion with a first-round KO of Nelson Mbhele on April 21, will face Frenchman Ismael for the vacant IBO continental in France on November 25.
The talented fighter paid tribute to his indefatigable manager Colleen McAusland who also owns the gym where Van Heerden is trained by John Tshabalala in Kibler Park.
“It’s a blessing; my manager has been working very hard behind closed doors in making sure that my career takes shape,” said Van Heerden.
“I was supposed to fight for this title two months ago, but I did not have a passport; the opportunity popped again and I took it with both hands. I am super excited about it.”
Van Heerden says he has already lodged a formal challenge for the South African middleweight title that is held by John “Section 29” Bopape from Alexandra township.
“John has already accepted my challenge and if all goes according to plan, we should be fighting in December,” he said. “So, after the IBO continental title I will be gunning for the SA belt; I want to end the year in style.”
McAusland said: “He is a great prospect for SA; Donjuan has a great future.”
BSA announces final nominees for awards
Fight fans warned to expect ‘smash and grab’ in Sandton
Mzimela, Gonya in battle to resurrect title hopes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos