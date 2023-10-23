Golden Gloves tourney in Ellis’ steady hands

Jeff Ellis has begun all the work to prepare for Golden Gloves’ international boxing tournament next month.
The 71-year-old former heavyweight professional boxer is fight coordinator for this most successful consortium, which has produced well over 200 world champions since its CEO Rodney Berman ventured into the fistic sport in 1977.
Two of Ellis’ main duties are to make certain that paperwork is done properly in terms of fight contracts and he also takes full control of the medicals.
He began executing his duties during his time as an executive member of the Gauteng Provincial Boxing Control Commission (GPBCC), which was one of the most successful provincial commission.
Ellis and his colleague Dr Mzwakhe Qobose did wonders prior to the first ever world heavyweight championship to take place here between WBC, IBF and IBO champion Lennox Lewis and Hasim Rahman in Brakpan in 2001.
That included insisting that the the camps of the two Americans be licensed here.
“It is a standard practice that the team of visiting camp is licensed by the local commission; you just have to enforce it,” he explained.
GGP will stage an international event on November 25 at Emperors Palace. Kevin Lerena will oppose German Senadi Gashi for the interim WBC bridger weight title.
“We are on top of our game in making sure that medicals are on point,” said Ellis, adding that he was dealing with WBC representative here, Dr Peter Ngatane.
“Some people don’t understand the seriousness in organising a boxing tournament. When a boxer steps inside the ring, you must be certain that medically all is in order, and nothing puts a smile on my face than when I see fighters leave the ring healthy after a fight.”
Ellis, whose more than 48 years in boxing was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement Award by Boxing SA in 2019, said the requirements from a foreign boxer coming to fight here were results from magnetic resonance angiography (brain scan) within 12 months.
He said they also had to produce results of their medical and physically test within 12 months, HIV, Hepatitus B and C (12 months), eye examination(12 months) and the authorisation from their commission to box here.
“Then you have a tournament,” Ellis said.
Golden Gloves tourney in Ellis’ steady hands
Fight coordinator determined to leave nothing to chance
Image: Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi
