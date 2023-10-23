Mduduzi Mzimela, who was touted as the successor of the national junior featherweight throne, is now trying to convince his backers that defeat in his attempt to dethrone Bongani Mahlangu was a speed bump.
After winning the KZN title in his sixth fight, Mzimela’s management thought their charge was ready for ring veteran Mahlangu.
But the newcomer, who was involved in his seventh fight, was thrown under the bus and crushed in round five. It took paramedics almost 10 minutes to resuscitate Mzimela after he had been badly knocked out by the 43-year-old veteran in April.
Mzimela is making a comeback against Siboniso Gonya and their bout will take place at Surcher Auditorium Mooi River, a small town in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
Gonya is also facing his own demons as he has won one fight and lost three in a row.
Mzimela and Gonya are going in drastically different directions, with much to gain on either side and potentially ruinous consequences in defeat.
Promoter Nhlakanipho Gumede whose Uhuru Promotion will stage the tournament said: “Mzimela wants a second chance to face Mahlangu. Gonya is a highly profiled boxer in KZN and believes he still has a lot to offer.
“Gonya said it himself that this is a make or break fight for him. I think if he loses he may choose to hang up his gloves.
“But don’t forget the story of Jacob Matlala. When growing up, I watched Matlala losing most of his fights but he soldiered on and became a world champion.”
Gumede said Mzimela can afford to lose and still come back. “He’s got age on his side at 26,” said the 51-year-old Durban-based promoter whose tournament will feature mainly new fighters. Action will begin at 1pm.
Mzimela, Gonya in battle to resurrect title hopes
Promoter says it’s a make or break fight
Image: Supplied
