Nontshinga ready to defend world title in Monaco, says British promoter

November 4 sounded way too far when Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and the Casino de Monte-Carlo announced early last month that they will organise a star-studded tournament.
It is now only 15 days before that tournament, dubbed the Monte Carlo Showdown, takes place.
Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga will defend against Mexican Adrian Curiel Dominguez at Salle Medecin, Monte Carlo in Monaco
Nontshinga is the only legitimate world title holder in SA. He proved beyond reasonable doubt in July by retaining the title via a unanimous points decision against Filipino Reggie Sugarnob in East London that winning that prestigious belt by a split points decision in Mexico against Hector Flores was not a fluke.
Nontshinga is under Hearn – the successful British promoter – who signed him up just after winning the world belt in September last year.
The champion from Chicken Farm near Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape will be making his debut under Hearn.
Dominguez has 24 wins, three knockouts, against four losses while Nontshinga is undefeated after 12 fights with nine knockouts. They are both aged 24.
Their fight will be shown by DAZN Global in the UK, and DAZN in the US. In the main attraction Welshman Joe Gordina will defend his IBF junior lightweight belt against American Edward Vazquez.
The team will include Collin Nathan’s assistant and Nontshinga’s father Thembani Gopheni and trainer Bernie Pailman .
Pailman did wonders as a cut-man when Lerato “Lights Out” Dlamini got cut badly just under his right eyebrow in round nine during the IBF featherweight elimination but he won on points against Tomoki Kameda in Japan on October 7.
Nathan knows and understands the weather situation in Monaco regarding acclimatisation. He was there three times with Hekkie “Hexecutioner” Budler in 2014, and in 2015. Budler won all those fights.
“Our training camp is going well; we will be ready and prepared for a tough fight. Adrian is tough, a come-forward fighter who is very aggressive but we will still win the fight,” said Nathan.
Nontshinga ready to defend world title in Monaco, says British promoter
SA’s only legitimate world title holder takes on Mexican Dominguez
Image: Mark Andrews
