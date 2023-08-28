BSA’s decision to halt ring announcer bad advert for regulator

Boxing SA’s acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole’s decision to remove Devon Currer as a ring announcer just before the start of the SA featherweight bout on Friday night was a bad advert for the regulator which seems to be pulling in a different direction to that of its licensees.
The 12-rounder between defending champion Zolisa Batyi and mandatory challenger Abdul Aziz Kunert was the last bout of Insane Boxing Promotion at the Bellville campus of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.
That tournament – broadcast on SABC 2 – attracted a very good crowd despite the chilly conditions. Currer did announcing in the six preliminary bouts.
He got inside the ring just before the start of the main bout and he was informed by both promoter Savva Savvas and BSA provincial manager Mzoli Tempi that the instruction from Sithole was that he must not continue doing ring job he had been employed by Savvas to do.
Ring announcers are licensed by BSA but they get paid for their services directly by promoters. BSA’s ring announcer and SABC sport presenter Owen Hannie took over.
“I saw Sithole remonstrating with Savvas and Tempi [BSA provincial manager] and by that time I was already inside the ring for the main bout,” said Currer yesterday.
“I saw him pointing at me; I asked Savvas what was happening and he told me everything so I did not want to cause drama for Mzoli and Savvas, I got out of the ring.
“As far as I know I am 100% licensed as a ring announcer. Let me take you back to May 6 this year. I announced Hekkie Budler’s last fight in Boxing 5 show in Johannesburg. I was standing in the ring with Erick and he never said anything. Same year, I no longer have a licence.”
What boggles the mind is that how does BSA charge Currer for whatever actions when Sithole, himself, confirmed that he was not licensed?
“He is not licensed, but Mandla Ntlanganiso [suspended BSA COO] sent through many applications for those individuals who wanted their licences renewed and even Dev’s application is there,” said Sithole. “But he did not attend the training and assessment in March, that is why he is not licensed.”
Currer is charged for misconduct and is due to appear for the hearing tomorrow at BSA offices in Pretoria.
Sithole added: “We charged him because we know his application is here.”
Asked why did he allow Currer to announce the first six bouts, Sithole said he did not see him do that.
“I flew in and went straight to the venue and I saw him standing inside the ring. Yes, I gave the instruction and left because staying there was going to be like I condoned his actions and I was not feeling good,” said Sithole.
CEO instructed Devon Currer not to continue doing ring job
BSA’s decision to halt ring announcer bad advert for regulator
