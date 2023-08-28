Hope does not kill; we shall live in hope of getting what we seek another day.
That is how best boxing trainer Caiphus Ntate reacted to the shattered aspiration of his charge Razel Mohammed to become the first African female professional boxer to win a world title.
Her dreams of ousting Lani Daniels as the IBF heavyweight champion were shattered when their 10 rounds scheduled bout was stopped in her rescue in the fourth round at the Eventfinda Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.
Mohammed – the current SA cruiserweight champion from Gqeberha – had been undefeated after five fights. Daniels was involved in her 13th fight.
"We started well but I think the mistake we made was to exchange with her," explained Mohammed's trainer Ntate.
The fight was stopped when the referee realised that she was unable to defend herself in a toe-to-toe approach.
"Better early than late so that we can come back healthy tomorrow. I think she needs to know going forward that at some stage you don't need to trade punches with an opponent but manage yourself in a fight."
The fight in the heavyweight division was Mohammed's first in that weight. She went in lacking the experience although there were hopes that her size would work in her favour. But it was not to be as the defending champion used her speed advantage to move in and out of range and pick her opponent apart early.
Meanwhile, in male bout, Luvuyo Sizane was stopped in the first round by IBF international light-heavyweight champion New Zealand-based Frenchman Jerome Pampellon.
'She'll know in due course you don't always need to trade punches with a foe'
Trainer lauds Mohammed after bruising first defeat
