Boxing

Mohammed on the horizon of history as she faces Daniels

Boxer will be Africa’s first female world heavyweight champ if she wins

25 August 2023 - 10:14
Trainer Siyabulela Makala, ABU light heavyweight champ Luvuyo Sizani and SA cruiserweight holder Razel Mohammed, and trainer Caiphus Ntate before flying out to New Zealand yesterday.
Image: Supplied

A moment of truth awaits Razel “The Machine” Mohammed who will be involved in a history-making boxing match in New Zealand tomorrow.

The current national cruiserweight holder from Uitenhage in Gqeberha will challenge Lani Daniels.

Mohammed is rated No 3 by the IBF, which has only four contenders for the heavyweight belt. They are Raquel Miller of the US, Alrea Meleisea of New Zealand and Canadian Vanessa Lepage Joanisse.

Daniels won the belt on May 27 after defeating her compatriot Meleisea on points over 10 rounds. Daniels has eight wins, two losses and two draws while Mohammed is undefeated in five fights with two draws.

Mohammed, who is trained by Caiphus Ntate,said: “It’s my first world title and I want to thank people who organised it; we [are] just [going to] have fun.”

Victory for Mohammed will see her become the first female professional boxer to win a legitimate world heavyweight belt in Africa.

In the main supporting contest in New Zealand, IBO junior-featherweight female champion Mea Motu from New Zealand will defend against SA-based Malawian Ellen Tigress Simwaka who is trained by Vusi Mtolo.

In the male section, ABU light heavyweight champion Luvuyo Black Eagle Sizani will challenge London-born New Zealander Jerome Pampellone for the IBF Intercontinental title.

Sizani, who is under the guidance on Siyabulela Makala, is yet to lose after seven fight while Pampellone is also undefeated after 16 contests. Ntate, Mohammed, Sizani and Makala left for New Zealand on Monday.

