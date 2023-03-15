90km ultra too demanding, says newly crowned marathon champ
Sibeko explains why he gives Comrades a miss
Newly crowned SA marathon champion Simon Sibeko says he's not keen on running the Comrades Marathon due to its demanding training regimen.
Sibeko won the Athletics SA national marathon (42.2km) on Sunday when he finished second to become the South African man to cross the tape first at the Durban International Marathon. The race however was won by Lesotho's Tebello Ramakongona in 2:10:11. ..
