×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

90km ultra too demanding, says newly crowned marathon champ

Sibeko explains why he gives Comrades a miss

15 March 2023 - 10:10
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter

Newly crowned SA marathon champion Simon Sibeko says he's not keen on running the Comrades Marathon due to its  demanding training regimen. 

Sibeko won the Athletics SA national marathon (42.2km) on Sunday when he finished second to become the South African man to cross the tape first at the Durban International Marathon. The race however was won by Lesotho's Tebello Ramakongona in 2:10:11. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Fighter's show them times two what you can do!': Malema on 'national shutdown' ...
Police, nurses allowed to work during 'national shutdown': Malema sheds light ...