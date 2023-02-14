BSA vows to appeal Malinga’s licence victory

Despite the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg ruling on Saturday that the decision by Boxing SA (BSA) to suspend Nomfundo Malinga’s licence was unlawful, the Malinga family is still pained by the fact that she could not stage the tournament to honour her father Thulani “Sugarboy” Malinga.
BSA lost the case with costs.
Acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole said: “We got a message by 8.25am on Saturday from her lawyers calling us to attend the matter in court by 10am and we had less than an hour to prepare but because we respect the law we attended and defended our side. We were ambushed. All BSA acts and regulations were ignored by the judge. It is very concerning that the judge issued a statement that the tournament must go ahead when it was not sanctioned. No purse monies had been deposited to BSA, no medical examination and no weigh-in had been conducted – we are appealing.”
Malinga said she could not go ahead with her tournament on Sunday because time was not on her side.
“I can’t really say anything now about my tournament because my first fight was to get my licence back,” Nomfundo said. “The high court did its job fairly and I want to give thanks to God for the strength to successfully defend the dubious decision by BSA.
“But that does not change the damage that has been caused. What BSA did was unjust; I was expecting their support as a new promoter but instead I got attacked. I just wanted to celebrate Mr Malinga for the years he served in boxing through boxing. But I ended up losing money I did not budget for by employing the services of lawyers to fight for my innocence.”
Her licence was suspended by the regulator five days before the actual date of her maiden tournament, which was planned to take place at Dongola Boutique Hotel in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday.
The regulator did not say exactly what Malinga did wrong.
“We are deeply hurt as a family. I would like to thank everybody that supported us during this difficult time and we appeal to all our sponsors to continue supporting this initiative.”
BSA vows to appeal Malinga's licence victory
Court rules promoter's permit suspension was unlawful
