Matiti cancels tournament after Ngxeke falls sick

Ayanda Matiti has cancelled his international boxing tournament that was to take place at Durban ICC Hall on February 25 because Landile “Man Down” Ngxeke is ill.
The current South African junior bantamweight champion who was to face Filipino Michael Mendoza for the IBO Intercontinental title has acute bronchitis, Matiti confirmed yesterday
“He fell ill on Thursday last week and the doctor who examined him advised him to come back on Saturday,” said Matiti. “The doctor discovered that Landile has what is called acute bronchitis, which is an infection around the lungs. He put him on antibiotics and advised him to stay away from the gym for six days.
“Now remember, he’s coming back from a knockout by Filipino (Jayr Raquinell) in October and we all know that boxers from the Philippines are tough.
“So, we had to avoid taking risks because in the event he gets knocked out again, we as Xaba Promotions and Landile’s management will be crucified. Landile’s health comes first – we decided to postpone the whole tournament because his fight was our main bout.”
Matiti said his tournament was to be broadcast live by SuperSport.
Matiti said he forwarded Landile’s medical certificate to Mendoza’s promotional management and the IBO.
“The visas for Castillo and Mendoza will be issued on the basis of the new date, so we need to make an amendment, which will be in line with the new date that will be confirmed by the television channel,” he explained.
Regarding the WBC elimination fight between Ayanda Ndulani and Lusi Castillo, Matiti said it should not be an issue. “I am writing today (yesterday) to BXSTRS Promotions regarding what has transpired and then inform the WBC. Their agent must also include the amendment when applying for a visa,” he said.
Ndulani’s trainer Kholisile Cengane said they had met all WBC requirements, which included the 14-day weigh-in. “The WBC wanted him to be within 49,80kg on Friday and Ndulani was 48,40kg; we have done blood tests and the MRI Scan,” he said.
Matiti cancels tournament after Ngxeke falls sick
Bronchitis floors duel against Filipino Michael Mendoza
Image: Alan Eason
