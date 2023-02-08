BSA launches online magazine for boxing stakeholders
We intend to keep licensees updated quarterly – Sithole
For the first time since Boxing SA (BSA) was established, licensees and stakeholders will be able to access information through the regulatory body’s quarterly magazine, which is also available on its website.
The first edition is out. Some of the articles are written by BSA chairman Luthando Jack, director of operations Mandla Ntlanganiso, chairperson of the National Professional Promoters Association Ayanda Matiti and acting CEO of BSA Nsikayezwe Sithole...
