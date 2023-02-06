Mchunu and Kovalev are rated second and fourth, respectively, by the WBC in the cruiserweight division. Mchunu and Kovalev have until February 24 to reach terms.
“I’d been at it for a while; things were dragging along a bit. The WBC ordered an elimination between Thabiso against Badou Jack (from Sweden) which I was excited about,’ says Smith.
“Then I saw Ilunga Makabu opted for his voluntary against Jack, which took us out of the picture. I reached out to Kovalev's manager and the WBC about him and Thabiso meeting in the eliminator; my wish was granted.”
Added Smith: “Obviously, Sergey is moving towards the end of his career – he said he’s never won the WBC title so this fight brings him closer to that.
Kovalev, 39, has held the multiple light-heavyweight world championships, including the WBA (Undisputed) and IBF titles from 2014 to 2016, and the WBO title three times between 2013 and 2019.
On the other hand, Mchunu has held the SA, NABF, ABU and WBC silver belts and has met big names including Usyk, Makabu and Dennis Lebedev
“If Thabiso can do a good number of Kovalev, then he would have created much more opportunities for himself,” said Smith.
Mchunu has already tried to win the WBC belt but lost to Makabu in May last year while Kovalev last fought in May last year when he registered a points win against Tarver Pulev.
Two sides have until end of February to finalise terms
The Rock, Crusher gear up for curtain raiser in Usyk vs Fury clash
Image: Harry How
Top trainer Peter Smith is optimistic the management of Ukranian heavyweight world boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk will respond positively to his request and include the WBC cruiserweight elimination boxing match between Usyk’s homeboy Sergey “Crusher” Kovalev and Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu in the undercard of Usyk’s clash against Tyson Fury in April.
“I proposed to Sergery’s manager who also manages Usyk if there was a chance that we could include an elimination fight between Thabiso and Sergey in the undercard of Usyk-Fury fight in April. That would be big,” said Smith.
Usky will defend his WBA Super, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight belts against WBC holder Fury. Saudi Arabia is the targeted host country but England has also been mentioned as a potential destination for this unification boxing match to decide the undisputed champion. Fury is from the United Kingdom.
Sugar Boy Malinga's daughter has her new promoter licence suspended
The day ‘Madiba Magic’ inspired Cassius Baloyi
Mchunu and Kovalev are rated second and fourth, respectively, by the WBC in the cruiserweight division. Mchunu and Kovalev have until February 24 to reach terms.
“I’d been at it for a while; things were dragging along a bit. The WBC ordered an elimination between Thabiso against Badou Jack (from Sweden) which I was excited about,’ says Smith.
“Then I saw Ilunga Makabu opted for his voluntary against Jack, which took us out of the picture. I reached out to Kovalev's manager and the WBC about him and Thabiso meeting in the eliminator; my wish was granted.”
Added Smith: “Obviously, Sergey is moving towards the end of his career – he said he’s never won the WBC title so this fight brings him closer to that.
Kovalev, 39, has held the multiple light-heavyweight world championships, including the WBA (Undisputed) and IBF titles from 2014 to 2016, and the WBO title three times between 2013 and 2019.
On the other hand, Mchunu has held the SA, NABF, ABU and WBC silver belts and has met big names including Usyk, Makabu and Dennis Lebedev
“If Thabiso can do a good number of Kovalev, then he would have created much more opportunities for himself,” said Smith.
Mchunu has already tried to win the WBC belt but lost to Makabu in May last year while Kovalev last fought in May last year when he registered a points win against Tarver Pulev.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos