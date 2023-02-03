The day ‘Madiba Magic’ inspired Cassius Baloyi
Retired boxer says he will treasure that day until he dies
Winning his fifth world boxing title – the IBO junior lightweight belt – in three different weight divisions today 16 years ago was the greatest achievement for Cassius “Shy Guy” Baloyi.
But doing it in front of Nelson Mandela – who was ringside guest at Emperors Palace, where Baloyi knocked Argentinian Nazareno Gaston Ruiz – made February 3, 2007 the most special day in his life as a boxer...
