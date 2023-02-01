'Dissolved' structure holds its AGM in Mozambique
BSA-backed GBPA officially introduced to promoters
The journey towards the establishment of the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association (GBPA) began yesterday with members of the province’s interim structure introducing themselves to promoters.
The four-member team was appointed by the National Professional Promoters Association (NPPA) on December 13 last year,..
'Dissolved' structure holds its AGM in Mozambique
BSA-backed GBPA officially introduced to promoters
The journey towards the establishment of the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association (GBPA) began yesterday with members of the province’s interim structure introducing themselves to promoters.
The four-member team was appointed by the National Professional Promoters Association (NPPA) on December 13 last year,..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos