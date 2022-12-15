The show goes on. That is what CEO of J4Joy International Promoter Arnold “Squire” Nododile said yesterday after the completion of the official weigh-in for the King Misuzulu International tournament, which will take place at Olive Convention in Durban tonight (7pm), featuring six titles.
His only concern is that Ronald Malindi was way out of the bantamweight limit. “If he wins the WBF title, he cannot be crowned. Instead, the title will remain vacant,” said Nododile.
Malindi will fight against Mexican Jorge Orozzco. “I am optimistic that Marcela Corneja from the US, who will fight Mapule Ngubane for the WBO International middleweight title, will make the weight limit. She was slightly over the limit,” said Nododile. “Other than those two the rest of the boxers are fine.”
The one fight that is close to the heart of Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is the local shootout for the KZN junior welterweight belt between Ntethelelo Nkosi and Lindokhule Dlamini. Misuzulu will present the winner with the inaugural Bayede Championship belt.
Prince Dlomo will put the SA junior welterweight title on the line against Marcus Lebogo, while Azinga Fuzile and Rene Tellez from Mexico will oppose each other for the IBO Intercontinental lightweight title. Rofhiwa Nemushungwa and Namibian Fillipus Shaanika will do battle for the WBA Pan African bantamweight belt.
The tournament was planned for December 11 at Moses Mabhida Stadium and billionaire American retired multiple-weight world champ Floyd Mayweather Jr was to be among the guests.
“It’s been tough getting here but sanity prevailed. The show goes on,” said Nododile.
All systems go for Zulu King’s boxing tournament
Promoter says hurdles have been crossed
Image: Mailbox Media
