×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

All systems go for Zulu King’s boxing tournament

Promoter says hurdles have been crossed

15 December 2022 - 11:41
Ronald Malindi and Mexican Jorge Orozzco looks each in the eye ahead of their WBF title fight.
Ronald Malindi and Mexican Jorge Orozzco looks each in the eye ahead of their WBF title fight.
Image: Mailbox Media

The show goes on. That is what CEO of J4Joy International Promoter Arnold “Squire” Nododile said yesterday after the completion of the official weigh-in for the King Misuzulu International tournament, which will take place at Olive Convention in Durban tonight (7pm), featuring six titles.

His only concern is that Ronald Malindi was way out of the bantamweight limit. “If he wins the WBF title, he cannot be crowned. Instead, the title will remain vacant,” said Nododile. 

Malindi will fight against Mexican Jorge Orozzco. “I am optimistic that Marcela Corneja from the US, who will fight Mapule Ngubane for the WBO International middleweight title, will make the weight limit. She was slightly over the limit,” said Nododile. “Other than those two the rest of the boxers are fine.”

The one fight that is close to the heart of Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is the local shootout for the KZN junior welterweight belt between Ntethelelo Nkosi and Lindokhule Dlamini. Misuzulu will present the winner with the inaugural Bayede Championship belt.

Prince Dlomo will put the SA junior welterweight title on the line against Marcus Lebogo, while Azinga Fuzile and Rene Tellez from Mexico will oppose each other for the IBO Intercontinental lightweight title. Rofhiwa Nemushungwa and Namibian Fillipus Shaanika will do battle for the WBA Pan African bantamweight belt.

The tournament was planned for December 11 at Moses Mabhida Stadium and billionaire American retired multiple-weight world champ Floyd Mayweather Jr was to be among the guests.

“It’s been tough getting here but sanity prevailed. The show goes on,” said Nododile.

Promoters thank overseas boxers

J4Joy International Promoter's CEO Arnold Nododile and the promotional company’s HOD Sipho Mashego have paid tribute to international boxers from ...
Sport
1 day ago

Zulu king defends boxing promoter embroiled in Floyd Mayweather fiasco

Zulu King Misuzulu has come out swinging for the embattled boxing promoter accused of stiffing Floyd Mayweather, saying he had requested the American ...
Sport
3 days ago

‘King’s Tournament’ gets stamp of approval from King Misizulu

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has assured doubting Thomases that the “King’s Tournament” – the six title championship – will take place  at Olive ...
Sport
3 days ago

R25,000 for seat next to King Misuzulu, Mayweather

Arnold “Squire” Nododile says he has been inundated with calls from fight fans willing to pay up to R25,000 just to sit next to Zulu King Misuzulu ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods
President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet ministers over Eskom