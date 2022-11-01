×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

'Ekurhuleni serial rapist' pleads guilty to all charges

Phakathi faces 148 charges, including 93 rape cases

By Mpho Koka - 01 November 2022 - 19:30
Mpho Koka Journalist
A serial rapist has pleaded guilty to all criminal charges.
A serial rapist has pleaded guilty to all criminal charges.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda

The alleged Ekurhuleni serial rapist pleaded guilty to all charges he is facing in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Nkosinathi Emmanuel Phakathi, 32, is facing 148 charges – including rape, sexual assault, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, theft and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Phakathi was initially facing 203 charges but National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the state dropped 55 charges against him, taking the count of his charges to 148. 

Prosecutor Salome Scheepers said Phakathi is linked to at least 93 rape cases.

The Pretoria high court trial sitting in Palm Ridge resumes on Wednesday for Phakathi’s guilty plea statement to be read in court, through his lawyer Adv Letau Kgobane.

After he pleaded guilty, acting judge Lesego Makolomakwe granted permission to members of the media to film and show Phakathi’s face.

Prior to this, the media were only allowed to take pictures of his back.

Phakathi from Daveyton on the East Rand, has been in a prison hospital since his arrest in March last year. He was shot in the leg as he allegedly fled from the police officers who had come to arrest him. The leg has since been amputated.

Phakathi allegedly terrorised women within the Ekurhuleni metro for nine years. He was arrested at Barcelona section in Etwatwa. His alleged rape spree dates back to 2012, with victims aged between 12 and 20 years, in the east of Benoni, including Daveyton, Putfontein and Crystal Park.

Phakathi has been kept at a prison hospital at Modderbee Correctional Services Centre.

kokam@sowetan.co.za

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...