×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Maritzburg United confirm parting ways with coach Middendorp

By Marc Strydom - 08 June 2022 - 10:02
Maritzburg United have parted ways with coach Ernst Middendorp.
Maritzburg United have parted ways with coach Ernst Middendorp.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Maritzburg United have confirmed they have parted ways with coach Ernst Middendorp.

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp was in his fourth stint as coach of Maritzburg from November 2020.

He steered United clear of relegation in 2021-22, but the club were not satisfied a 12th-placed finish.

“I can confirm we have parted ways with the coach,” Maritzburg chairperson Farook Kadodia told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE on Wednesday morning.

“We will make a full statement soon. The main reason is the reality that we cannot keep fighting relegation.

“We have invested a lot in football development overall but especially in the past two years. We supported the coach fully and the board felt by investing so much money every year we cannot be continuously fighting relegation.”

Maritzburg insiders have indicated to SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE that Middendorp’s infamous temper and organised but defensive football that can have initial success but becomes tiresome for players were also concerns for the club.

PSL playoffs race wide open after lacklustre contest between Tuks and Swallows ends in stalemate

University of Pretoria and Swallows FC delivered a lukewarm performance in their goalless draw at Tuks Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday as the Premier ...
Sport
3 days ago

Revealed: The clubs set to tussle for ex-Chiefs star Lebogang Manyama

Lebogang Manyama, who was released by Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday, has been linked with a move back to SuperSport United in the off-season.
Sport
5 days ago

Massive clear out as Chiefs release eight players

The rebuilding process at Kaizer Chiefs went up a notch yesterday as the club released eight players plus goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter.
Sport
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'