Maritzburg United confirm parting ways with coach Middendorp

Maritzburg United have confirmed they have parted ways with coach Ernst Middendorp.

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp was in his fourth stint as coach of Maritzburg from November 2020.

He steered United clear of relegation in 2021-22, but the club were not satisfied a 12th-placed finish.

“I can confirm we have parted ways with the coach,” Maritzburg chairperson Farook Kadodia told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE on Wednesday morning.

“We will make a full statement soon. The main reason is the reality that we cannot keep fighting relegation.

“We have invested a lot in football development overall but especially in the past two years. We supported the coach fully and the board felt by investing so much money every year we cannot be continuously fighting relegation.”

Maritzburg insiders have indicated to SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE that Middendorp’s infamous temper and organised but defensive football that can have initial success but becomes tiresome for players were also concerns for the club.