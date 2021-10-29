Boxing

Bonokoane dedicates title win to his mother

Trainer Mukondeleli fulfilling mother's prophecy

29 October 2021 - 08:19
Newly crowned WBF Intercontinental Champ Thato Bonokoane with trainer Charity Mukondeleli who is holding his boxer"s first title the WBF Africa belt.
Image: Supplied

The WBF Intercontinental title that Thato “Captain Charisma” Bonokoane won last weekend is a marginal title but to the newly crowned champion and his trainer Charity Mukondeleli it is an achievement.

Bonokoane pulverised overmatched Mfundisi Ngema into submission in seven rounds. 

Bonokoane and Mukondeleli, who are based in Gauteng, are emotional about their achievement and they gave credit to their mothers. Bonokoane’s mother died three days before he fought Doctor Ntsele in Soweto in October last year.

“My victory brought back the memories of my mother,” said the 31-year-old from Kagiso who knocked Ntsele out in four rounds. “My  mother never missed any of my fights. I dedicated this win to her. How nice it would have been to present the belt physically to her but it is what it is.”

The 43-year-old Mukondeleli, from Elim in Limpopo, said producing champions is the fulfilment of his mother’s prophecy in 2016.

“She said she understood why I could not be crowned as the IBO All Africa champion when I fought Hekkie Budler in 2009. She said she watched the fight and was convinced that I won but that is not what God wanted for me. Instead, my gift is to win belts by training boxers, which means I must train them,” he said.

“I could not understand her. Winning a title as a boxer was my dream. I see it now that this is what my mother prophesied,” said Mukondeleli, whose mother is still alive. “I believe there are more champions coming my way; it is not easy to train boxers but it is doable.”

Bonokoane said: “The future is so bright for Bra Charity in that he must wear sunglasses, it’s gonna be too shiny for him.”

