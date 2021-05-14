Yanga, Paxton finally release music video for Catch Me
Youngest Idols SA winners Yanga Sobetwa and Paxton Fielies are proving why girl power duets rule with the music video for their balled Catch Me.
The song was released as part of Yanga’s debut album Promised Land in 2019 and three years later, the music video has finally dropped...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.