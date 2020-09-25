Rothmann's achievements slipped under the radar
When boxing people talk about accomplished boxers they conveniently omit Sebastiaan “The Soldier” Rothmann.
Born in Tel Aviv, Israel, 47 years ago, Rothmann showed signs of a bright future early in his career when he won the South African cruiserweight title in his 10th pro fight...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.