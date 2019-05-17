'Michael will meet his match', Sebastiaan Rothmann says

Boxing trainer Sebastiaan Rothmann says he has utmost respect for Michael Mokoena, who upset the bookies twice - last year and this year - by ending the career of Lusanda Komanisi and stopping Thompson Mokwana within the distance.

Komanisi, a former IBO featherweight champion, was upset by unheralded Mokoena via a second-round knockout last year and announced his retirement.

Mokoena later stopped Mokwana in six rounds in March. Mokwana was lucky that the SA lightweight title he holds was not on the line.

But Rothmann said the respect and good run Mokoena has had means nothing to his hot prospect Jabulani Makhense - who is WBA Pan African junior-welterweight champ.

The two will meet at Emperors Palace on June 8.