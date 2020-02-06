Maemu wants his mojo back
Rofhiwa "War Child" Maemu is known in boxing circles to be a human tornado due to his ruthless determination to succeed.
But the boxer seems to have lost that instinct.
It is unclear if this is due to the change of trainers or Maemu has reached the ceiling as a fighter.
The former ABU and WBA Pan-African featherweight champion announced that he has re-joined long-time trainer Anton Gilmore.
Maemu won the Gauteng title under Gilmore before leaving him for Alan Toweel Junior. Maemu then left Toweel and teamed up with Emmanuel Mutavhatsindi, who was in the corner when he lost in his bid to win the IBO junior lightweight belt.
"There is no bad blood between me and Emmanuel... I felt I needed someone who understands my way of fighting and that is Anton who unleashed the War Child," he said.
Maemu says the move comes at the right time - he has began preparing for his WBO Global junior lightweight fight with champion Jeremia Nakathila from Namibia. That fight, Maemu said, will be staged next month in Namibia by promoter Nestor Tobias.
