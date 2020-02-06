Boxing

Maemu wants his mojo back

By Bongani Magasela - 06 February 2020 - 10:27
Rofhiwa Maemu, left, pummels Tumelo Pedi on his way to the Gauteng featherweight title. The former ABU and WBA champion announced he has rejoined long-time trainer Anton Gilmore.
Rofhiwa Maemu, left, pummels Tumelo Pedi on his way to the Gauteng featherweight title. The former ABU and WBA champion announced he has rejoined long-time trainer Anton Gilmore.
Image: Nick Lourens

Rofhiwa "War Child" Maemu is known in boxing circles to be a human tornado due to his ruthless determination to succeed.

But the boxer seems to have lost that instinct.

It is unclear if this is due to the change of trainers or Maemu has reached the ceiling as a fighter.

The former ABU and WBA Pan-African featherweight champion announced that he has re-joined long-time trainer Anton Gilmore.

Trainer Tobias can't wait for Simon to show off his skill

Harry Simon Junior will provide preliminary celebrations to Namibians by winning both the WBA Africa and IBF International junior welterweight belts ...
Sport
2 days ago

Maemu won the Gauteng title under Gilmore before leaving him for Alan Toweel Junior. Maemu then left Toweel and teamed up with Emmanuel Mutavhatsindi, who was in the corner when he lost in his bid to win the IBO junior lightweight belt.

"There is no bad blood between me and Emmanuel... I felt I needed someone who understands my way of fighting and that is Anton who unleashed the War Child," he said.

Maemu says the move comes at the right time - he has began preparing for his WBO Global junior lightweight fight with champion Jeremia Nakathila from Namibia. That fight, Maemu said, will be staged next month in Namibia by promoter Nestor Tobias.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

World Cancer Day: Meet the doctor providing free surgeries in Cape Town
Two hospitals, two weeks: Time lapse shows China’s speedy reaction to ...
X