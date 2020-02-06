Maemu wants his mojo back

Rofhiwa "War Child" Maemu is known in boxing circles to be a human tornado due to his ruthless determination to succeed.

But the boxer seems to have lost that instinct.

It is unclear if this is due to the change of trainers or Maemu has reached the ceiling as a fighter.

The former ABU and WBA Pan-African featherweight champion announced that he has re-joined long-time trainer Anton Gilmore.