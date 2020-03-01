Pic of The Day

Cassper Nyovest pledges to teach Mmusi Maimane how to dance to ‘Good For That’

By Chrizelda Kekana - 01 March 2020 - 09:17
Cassper Nyovest was thrilled to offer former DA leader Mmusi Maimane dance lessons.
Cassper Nyovest was thrilled to offer former DA leader Mmusi Maimane dance lessons.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

It's hard to imagine, but Abuti Fill Up, aka Cassper Nyovest, is ready and willing to teach former DA leader Mmusi Maimane just how to nail his latest dance for the song Good For That.

Nope, we didn't make it up. Mxweee struu.

It was quite a random Twitter exchange, or perhaps it was the hype around the #GoodForThatChallenge that plugged Mmusi to Cassper's new song.

Mmusi tagged Cassper on the Twitter streets to let him know he's got a banger of a song. Needless to say, Mufasa was thrilled.

Cassper was so ecstatic he went on to offer Mmusi free dance lesson,s and tweeps couldn't believe their eyes when Mmusi expressed his excitement about learning the dance.

"I am game. Need to learn that dance asap," Mmusi said.

Meanwhile, Cassper agreed with one fan that K'sazobalit was a highly "slept on" song. He said the reception of the song led to his "sabbatical" from hip hop because he realised it could have been appreciated more.

However, as Good For That shows, he's back with a vengeance.

Now we are all waiting for Mmusi to post that video of himself dancing.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres
Alleged drug dealer asks, 'Why me?', after house burnt down by angry community
X