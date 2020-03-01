Cassper Nyovest pledges to teach Mmusi Maimane how to dance to ‘Good For That’

It was quite a random Twitter exchange, or perhaps it was the hype around the #GoodForThatChallenge that plugged Mmusi to Cassper's new song.

Mmusi tagged Cassper on the Twitter streets to let him know he's got a banger of a song. Needless to say, Mufasa was thrilled.

Cassper was so ecstatic he went on to offer Mmusi free dance lesson,s and tweeps couldn't believe their eyes when Mmusi expressed his excitement about learning the dance.

"I am game. Need to learn that dance asap," Mmusi said.