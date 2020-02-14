New Clever Boy Gordinho wastes no time to impress in Wits defence

It must be a case of forced redemption for Lorenzo Gordinho who switched roles from being a benchwarmer at Kaizer Chiefs to a regular at Bidvest Wits.

Although it is still early days, the lanky defender is having the time of his life at Wits under the mentorship of Gavin Hunt.

The 25-year-old had endured minimal game time under Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp, managing just eight appearances.

It was clear that he was not part of Middendorp plans and asked to be released to join Wits on two-and-a-half year deal.

"It didn't work for me at Chiefs towards the end of the year," Gordinho said.

"Basically, I had to make a decision which they (Chiefs) supported because they wanted to see me grow as a player.

"Wits were interested in me and I was keen to come to the club so I took the opportunity."