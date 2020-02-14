New Clever Boy Gordinho wastes no time to impress in Wits defence
It must be a case of forced redemption for Lorenzo Gordinho who switched roles from being a benchwarmer at Kaizer Chiefs to a regular at Bidvest Wits.
Although it is still early days, the lanky defender is having the time of his life at Wits under the mentorship of Gavin Hunt.
The 25-year-old had endured minimal game time under Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp, managing just eight appearances.
It was clear that he was not part of Middendorp plans and asked to be released to join Wits on two-and-a-half year deal.
"It didn't work for me at Chiefs towards the end of the year," Gordinho said.
"Basically, I had to make a decision which they (Chiefs) supported because they wanted to see me grow as a player.
"Wits were interested in me and I was keen to come to the club so I took the opportunity."
Converting the penalty that sunk Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup last 32 on Sunday, in what was his debut for the Clever Boys, was the cherry on top for his career move.
He played his second match in the midweek, against Maritzburg United in the league. Though, the Clever Boys lost 1-0, it was another good outing for Gordinho.
"Since I got here, the guys made it very easy for me to be part of the team and to adjust and understand how they defend and the philosophy," Gordinho said.
"I think it's going okay for now, I think is still about getting that flow and gelling in the system but I think it has been okay so far.
"I did find it easy to settle in. The guys were travelling (for CAF Confederation Cup games), so I had the time to be here at the club and do some extra sessions with the guys that remained behind."
In the absence of skipper Thulani Hlatswayo who was suspended against Maritzburg, Gordinho played alongside Buhle Mkhwanazi in the heart of defence. However, on Wednesday this new defence partnership was cracked by Thabiso Kutumela.
