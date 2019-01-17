Mr TKO is back to cause more pain

After missing a year of action, Joshua "TKO" Studdard has turned into something similar to a pit bull terrier, so eager to cause harm that it wants to snap its chain.

He injured his hand in the fight he lost on points to Rofhiwa "Tsetse Fly" Nemushungwa in December 2017. That loss was Studdard's second in 10 fights.

The charismatic boxer from Sophiatown was becoming a crowd puller. His fighting skills are still polished by trainer Warren Hulley.

Yesterday, Studdard was growling like a dog reacting to a threat.

"I have a lot of aggression that builds up from all the testosterone in my body. So, seeing the ring keeps me calm," he said.