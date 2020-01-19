Peter Mathebula‚ South Africa’s first black world boxing champion‚ died on Saturday at the age of 67‚ Boxing SA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka said on Sunday.

Nicknamed “Terror” Mathebula was the first South African of any colour to lift a crown fighting overseas‚ beating Korean Tae-Shik Kim of Korea on a split decision over 15 rounds in Los Angeles in December 1980 to claim the WBA version of the flyweight title.

The nation’s previous two world titleholders‚ Vic Toweel (1950) and Arnold Taylor (1973)‚ became champions on home soil.

But when Mathebula made the first defence of his belt at Orlando Stadium in Soweto in March 1981‚ he was stopped by Santos Laciar of Argentina‚ having not trained as seriously as he should have.

Despite that‚ at the time of the stoppage in the seventh round he was level on two of the judges’ cards and trailing by two points on the third.