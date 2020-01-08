Kevin Lerena puts in the graft for title defence

While the mood was festive for all Boxing SA licensed fighters during the Christmas holidays, Kevin Lerena's armpits were dripping wet with sweat from his usual rigorous sessions.

The highest paid local pro boxer - who still trains like someone broke - is preparing for the sixth defence of his IBO cruiserweight belt in a battle of left handers against vastly experienced veteran Firat Arslan in Germany on February 8.

"I had a Christmas break but not too festive," said the 27- year-old Lerena who defended his title three times last year.

"I quickly had to get back to hard work; this is my job and actually my life which I chose under no duress."

The former horse-racing jockey last fought in September when the perfectly chiseled champion easily dispatched Switzerland-based Macedonian Sefer Seferi in the third round.