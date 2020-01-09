Thabiso Mchunu makes solid comeback to the ring

Written off as a has-been, the sleeping giant of South African boxing, Thabiso "The Rock" Mchunu, has awoken and his future is shining bright once again.

This after his lopsided points victory over former WBA champ Denis Lebedev for the WBC silver cruiserweight belt in Russia last month. The scores were 120-107; 119-108 and 115-112.

All of a sudden Mchunu is on the verge of challenging for the actual WBC belt which is currently vacant.

Mchunu's emphatic defeat of Lebedev - the former WBA champion -in front of his fans forced the Russian to quit the sport he had served since 2001.

Mchunu also left some naysayers locally eating humble pie because they had already written him off.

Trained in Johannesburg by Sean Smith, Mchunu from Cato Ridge in KwaZulu Natal said: "I am very much excited; I need to push harder.