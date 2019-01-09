What does the Wanderers have in store for SA and Pakistan after last year's pitch fiasco?

With pitches again taking centre stage in the South African summer‚ Gauteng Cricket Board chief executive Greg Fredericks gave assurances that the Wanderers surface would be without demons for Friday's third Test against Pakistan.

SA's premier cricket ground came under intense scrutiny because of its pitch during the third Test against India early last year.

The pitch had offered lavish seam movement through all four days and more importantly‚ inflicted serious physical damage on the batsmen because of inconsistent and excessively steep bounce.

The Test between the Proteas and India ended in four days but on the third evening‚ play was curtailed 19 minutes early because of the dangers posed by the strip.

The pitch was given a poor rating and earned three demerit points from the International Cricket Council.