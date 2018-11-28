IBO president Levine deserves more credit

Little credit is given to Edward Levine by the South African boxing fraternity, though he gave local boxers opportunities to fight for IBO titles.

This made it possible for most of them to get recognised by other sanctioning boxing bodies.

Levine, the president of the Miami, Florida-based sanctioning body, has been supportive of local fighters since 1998.

Levine predicted that most IBO champions will in future come from SA. The former ringside judge and official with the WBO and WBU, pledged to help South African fighters the best way he could to afford them chances of becoming world champions.

After Hekkie Budler had lost the WBA Super belt to Byron Rojas in 2006, Levine approved him to contest the vacant IBO junior flyweight title which he won against Joey Canoy last year.