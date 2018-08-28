Double delight for Matiti as Dumezweni takes SA belt

Boxing promoter Ayanda Matiti, who won the administrator of the year award in East London last weekend, described the fact that he produced his 19th South African champion on Sunday as the cherry on top of an exciting weekend.

Athenkosi Dumezweni knocked Lindile Tshemese out in the fourth round to capture the national junior-bantamweight title at Mdantsane Indoor Centre. It was Dumezweni's second attempt at the title, having failed to dethrone Tshemese in 2016.

Matiti walked away with top administrator award while long jump star Luvo Manyonga won the sports star and the sportsman of the year awards during the Eastern Cape Sport and Recreation Achievers Awards in Summerstrand in Port Elizabeth.

Matiti, who won Boxing SA's 2017 promoter of the year award in January, promotes boxing under the banner of Xaba Promotions and Events. His charge Dumezweni is trained in Johannesburg by Damien Durandt.

"The nomination was good enough but winning the award was too special," said Matiti yesterday. "This is an affirmation of the good work we do as the brand, especially when the award comes from the provincial government.

"I am delighted and honoured. What has actually made this weekend a special one for Xaba Promotions and Events in producing its 19th SA champion in Dumezweni."

The boxer becomes the first South African champion under Durandt.